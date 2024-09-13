As more and more diners look for value when choosing where to eat, Outback Steakhouse is reintroducing Great Barrier Eats, a limited-time-only menu inspired by one of the seven natural wonders of the world and Australian landmark, the Great Barrier Reef. The menu is available through Nov. 12, 2024.

This year's Great Barrier Eats lineup features a variety of new menu innovations showcasing flavors from the land and sea, including:

Twin Reefs Shrimp: Crispy breaded shrimp paired with buttery garlic shrimp scampi and a side. Starts at $14.99.

Bloomin' French Onion Sirloin: A center-cut sirloin, seasoned and seared, topped with melted Provolone cheese and Bloomin' Onion petals. Served with choice of steakhouse potato and a side. Starts at $16.99.

Tasmanian Shrimp & Scallop Pasta: Grilled shrimp and sea scallops, sauteed mushrooms and tomatoes over fettuccine tossed in alfredo sauce with a kick and topped with Parmesan cheese. Starts at $21.99.

Reef & Beef Platter: A trio featuring a six-ounce Victoria's Barrel-Cut Filet Mignon, grilled shrimp and sea scallops with lemon butter. Served with choice of steakhouse potato and a side. Starts at $32.99.

Source: Outback Steakhouse