The Hormel Natural Choice brand is reintroducing two items to its lineup of deli options: Deli Roast Beef and Rotisserie Seasoned Deli Chicken Breast. These varieties join a wide-ranging portfolio of 100% natural deli products, with no nitrates or nitrites added and no preservatives.

Hormel Natural Choice Rotisserie Seasoned Deli Chicken Breast. Courtesy of Hormel Foods Corp.





"We work hard to ensure that every product we provide is completely delicious and 100% natural," said Jeff Wallace, associate brand manager of the Hormel Natural Choice brand. "Roast beef and chicken breast are two of the most popular consumer choices for sliced deli meat, and we're excited to announce the reintroduction of both protein options to our portfolio of deli products, all of which feature exceptional flavor and texture with no added preservatives."

Hormel Natural Choice Deli Roast Beef and Rotisserie Seasoned Deli Chicken Breast are available in the refrigerated aisles of retailers nationwide.

Source: Hormel Foods Corp.