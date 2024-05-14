Great Steak is announcing the launch of its new menu nationwide. With a focus on fresh ingredients, bold flavors and bigger builds, Great Steak's latest offerings are here to elevate the dining experience. Among the highlights of the new menu are the addition of the Premier Philly Cheesesteak, Deluxe Philly Cheesesteak and King Tots.

Featured alongside the new menu is the Premium Meal option, which allows customers to select an elevated side option to pair with their cheesesteak creations.

Featured Premium Cheesesteaks:

Premier Philly Cheesesteak: A premier portion of steak and chicken, white cheese sauce, grilled onion, and green and red pepper.

Deluxe Philly Cheesesteak: Double steak, provolone, Philly cheese sauce, grilled onion, and green and red pepper.

Featured Sides:

King Tots: Tots topped with Philly cheese sauce, bacon, sour cream and chive.

"We are excited to introduce our new and upgraded menu, which reflects Great Steak's continuous commitment to culinary innovation and customer satisfaction," said Bridgette Seip, national marketing manager for Great Steak. "With the introduction of the new Premium Philly Cheesesteaks and a variety of other exciting options, we are confident our guests will discover new favorites and savor every single bite."

Source: Great Steak