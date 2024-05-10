Sweetgreen is announcing the addition of Caramelized Garlic Steak to its menu, available nationwide. As of May 7, Sweetgreen customers can order bites of steak in three new chef-crafted entrees or as an addition to any of Sweetgreen’s signature and custom dishes.

Developed in the Sweetgreen kitchen, the Caramelized Garlic Steak recipe features tender cuts of premium grass-fed, pasture-raised steak prepared with fine-dining techniques. To capture the savory flavor, the steak is seasoned with a garlic spice blend and roasted for a deep caramelized char on the outside and a juicy center on the inside. Finished in a gentle toss of extra virgin olive oil and herbs, every bite of Caramelized Garlic Steak is reminiscent of classic steakhouse flavors. Entrees built around the new protein include:

The Caramelized Garlic Steak protein plate — Featuring wild rice, warm roasted sweet potatoes, spicy broccoli, tomatoes and pesto vinaigrette.

The Steakhouse Chopped warm bowl — Entree with chopped romaine, herbed quinoa, shredded cabbage, tomatoes, crispy onions, blue cheese and Sweetgreen's signature green goddess ranch dressing.

The Kale Caesar (Steak) salad — Featuring classic caesar dressing with shredded kale, chopped romaine, tomatoes, shaved parmesan, crunchy parmesan crisps and a squeeze of lime.

“Introducing Caramelized Garlic Steak is a key moment in our menu innovation journey to offer guests more high-quality, delicious options,” said Nicolas Jammet, co-founder and chief concept officer of Sweetgreen. “During our testing phase in Boston, we saw Caramelized Garlic Steak quickly become a dinnertime favorite, with steak making up nearly 1 in 5 dinner orders. We’re thrilled to bring customers more of what they are craving at every part of the day.”

Sweetgreen committed to introducing steak the Sweetgreen way, and sought out trusted suppliers to add 100% grass-fed and pasture-raised steak to its menu. By supporting farming practices that are gentle on both the animal and the land, Sweetgreen remains steadfast in its ethos while connecting more people to high-quality, nutrient-dense food.

Source: Sweetgreen