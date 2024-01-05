Sweetgreen has announced the launch of its “New Year, Full You” campaign, which fuels wellness with high protein.

Consumer interest in protein-forward foods continues to soar, with recent reports citing online searches for the phrase “high protein” reaching a five-year high, according to The Food Institute. Sweetgreen is bringing customers more ways to fuel healthy lifestyles with high-protein options.

Starting Jan. 4, Sweetgreen is adding the BBQ Salmon protein plate to its newly launched protein plates category. Customers can order the new BBQ Salmon protein plate, a meal built around Sweetgreen’s fan-favorite salmon roasted in olive oil, featuring 33 grams of protein. Served alongside a double scoop of wild rice, hot roasted sweet potatoes and daily housemade veg slaw, the new protein plate is topped with Sweetgreen’s exclusive honey BBQ sauce. Sweetgreen’s BBQ sauce is made in collaboration with two-time World Barbeque Champion Chef Charlie McKenna of Lillie’s Q. Available only at Sweetgreen restaurants, the better-for-you sweet and smoky BBQ sauce is naturally sweetened using clean-label ingredients like honey and date syrup and is free of refined sugars, artificial stabilizers or preservatives.

The new plate joins a trio of chef-crafted protein plates that have quickly become the fastest-growing category on Sweetgreen’s menu since debuting in October. Customers can order the BBQ Salmon plate exclusively via the Sweetgreen app and website for a limited time only, in addition to the core menu of protein plates including the Miso Glazed Salmon, Southwest Chicken Fajita and Hot Honey Chicken. All proteins, cooked veggies, and grains are roasted in extra virgin olive oil, following the brand’s recent announcement of transitioning to extra virgin olive oil and exploring avocado oil in its recipes as the company continues to innovate its menu.

"We're listening to our customers' requests for craveable meals that fill you up and make you feel good,” said Chad Brauze, head of culinary at Sweetgreen. "Our new BBQ Salmon pairs together two iconic Sweetgreen flavors, our housemade tamari miso-maple glaze from our new salmon plate and the tangy, sweet and smoky BBQ sauce our customers love. It’s a great plate and I can’t wait for our guests to try it ... ”

Keeping track of choices

Sweetgreen is making it easier keep track of protein with features in the Sweetgreen digital experience available on both the app and website:

To find Sweetgreen's favorite entrees across salads, warm bowls and protein plates with over 32 grams of protein, meals will be tagged as “High Protein.” For a boost in protein, customers can double-tap on their protein of choice in the app for an extra serving added to the meal (that’s over 60 grams of protein). To encourage healthy habits and hit nutrition goals, customers can track their macros by adding their meals to the Apple Health Kit after they order.

Rewards

Sweetgreen is also helping customers unlock rewards to keep up the momentum of building healthy habits. Members of Sweetgreen’s loyalty program (Sweetpass or Sweetpass+) who opt in to their personalized challenge by Jan. 31 will receive a chance to win a $1,000 SG gift card.

Sweetpass is Sweetgreen’s free loyalty program that offers customers the ability to earn rewards by opting in to personalized rewards as well as access to new menu items and limited-edition merch drops that will be exclusively available to Sweetpass members.

Sweetpass+ is a $10 monthly membership that rewards loyalists with $3 off daily Sweetgreen orders and access to exclusive priority Sweetgreen support and exclusive Sweetgreen experiences.

Source: Sweetgreen