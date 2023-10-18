Fuzzy’s Taco Shop announces the addition of its new limited-time menu items, the Quesabirria Tacos, Birria Bowl and Chips & Queso with Birria Beef. Through Sunday, Nov. 19, guests can experience Fuzzy’s take on birria, a famous Mexican meat dish with bold, spicy and savory flavors.

The Quesabirria Tacos feature grilled corn tortillas stuffed with shredded beef barbacoa cooked in a house-made birria sauce, shredded cheddar Jack cheese, diced onions, and cilantro. Each order is complete with two tacos, lime wedges, and a side of birria sauce for dipping.

Guests looking for a tortilla-free option can bite into the Birria Bowl, which swaps the tortillas for a base of cilantro-lime rice topped with black beans, birria beef barbacoa, shredded cheddar Jack cheese, cilantro-lime crema, pickled red onions, cilantro, and seasoned tortilla crisps.

The Chips & Queso with Birria Beef pairs freshly made, seasoned chips with Fuzzy’s queso topped with shredded cheese, birria beef and fresh pico de gallo.

Guests can try the new Quesabirria Tacos and Fuzzy’s other birria offerings at all participating Fuzzy’s Taco Shop locations through Sunday, Nov. 19.

"Quesabirria tacos have been trending on menus and social media over the last several years, and we are excited to share our version with our Fuzzy’s fans," said Director of Culinary, Chef Daniel Camp. "The new birria menu items will allow our guests to enjoy the popular dish, which got its start in Baja Mexico, with our own distinctive Fuzzy’s twist."

The Quesabirria Tacos, Birria Bowl and Chips & Queso with Birria Beef are all available for a limited time for dine-in, take-out and delivery (where available). Customers can skip the line with Fuzzy’s online ordering through Fuzzy’s Taco Shop website and app.

Follow Fuzzy’s Taco Shop on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. At the end of Q2 2023, Fuzzy’s Taco Shop had 138 locations in 18 states. For a full list of locations, visit here.

Source: Fuzzy's Taco Shop