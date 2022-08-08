Back by popular demand, Taco Bueno's hickory slow-smoked brisket is here, but only for a limited time.

The limited-time brisket menu lineup includes tacos, nachos, quesadilla, and queso, all featuring hickory slow-smoked brisket. The new menu items start at $4.49.

The Brisket Quesadilla comes loaded with Hickory slow-smoked brisket, a healthy layer of a blend of cheddar and pepper jack cheeses and pressed in a warm flour tortilla.

During this period, Taco Bueno is also offering queso loaded with brisket. The Brisket Queso dresses the traditional queso with hickory slow-smoked brisket, pico de gallo, sliced jalapenos, and minced cilantro.

For more information, visit TacoBueno.com.

Source: Taco Bueno