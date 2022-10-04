As of October 3, Condado Tacos has extended its line of new limited time offers, with the headliner being its Sriracha Butter Chicken Taco, retailing at $5. The LTO items run until January 5, 2023.
The limited-time-only menu items include:
- Sriracha Butter Chicken Taco | $5.00. Made with Flour soft shell, sriracha butter chicken, Thai coconut basil sauce, rice, roma tomatoes, chopped cilantro, and pickled red onion
- Stuffed Pepper Queso | $9.50. Queso blanco stued with housemade chorizo and rice topped with sautéed diced
bell peppers, minced garlic, chopped sundried tomatoes, and parsley
- Mac | $4.00. Condado's take on mac & Ccheese. Made with Cavatappi pasta, white cheddar, Firecracker bread crumbs, and crispy bacon topped with cilantro and a fresno pepper
- Loaded Tots | $4.00. Housemade tots with diced poblanos in queso blanco topped with fresh pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, and an avocado ranch drizzle (Veg/D)
New happy hour additions available 3-6 p.m. every day at all Condado Tacos locations:
- Smoky's Nachos I $9.00. Made with smoked cheddar queso, housemade chorizo or veggie chorizo + poblanos, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, and cilantro lime aioli over housemade chips
- Large Marg (Condado Tacos margarita, supersized) I $11 in most markets. Includes Harvest Pear, Cranberry Sauced, and Rosemary Paloma flavors.
Source: Condado Tacos
