As of October 3, Condado Tacos has extended its line of new limited time offers, with the headliner being its Sriracha Butter Chicken Taco, retailing at $5. The LTO items run until January 5, 2023.

The limited-time-only menu items include:

Sriracha Butter Chicken Taco | $5.00. Made with Flour soft shell, sriracha butter chicken, Thai coconut basil sauce, rice, roma tomatoes, chopped cilantro, and pickled red onion

Stuffed Pepper Queso | $9.50. Queso blanco stued with housemade chorizo and rice topped with sautéed diced

bell peppers, minced garlic, chopped sundried tomatoes, and parsley

Mac | $4.00. Condado's take on mac & cheese. Made with Cavatappi pasta, white cheddar, Firecracker bread crumbs, and crispy bacon topped with cilantro and a fresno pepper

Loaded Tots | $4.00. Housemade tots with diced poblanos in queso blanco topped with fresh pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, and an avocado ranch drizzle (Veg/D)

New happy hour additions available 3-6 p.m. every day at all Condado Tacos locations:

Smoky's Nachos I $9.00. Made with smoked cheddar queso, housemade chorizo or veggie chorizo + poblanos, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeños, and cilantro lime aioli over housemade chips

Large Marg (Condado Tacos margarita, supersized) I $11 in most markets. Includes Harvest Pear, Cranberry Sauced, and Rosemary Paloma flavors.

Source: Condado Tacos