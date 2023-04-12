Condado Tacos, the NextGen award-winning taco joint, specializing in unique tacos, margaritas and tequilas in a colorful, social and energetic atmosphere, introduces its Spring Limited Time Offer Menu.

The new Spring Limited Time Offer Menu includes fan fav Chicken Bacon Taco and other limited time offer items.

The Chicken Bacon Ranch Taco is $5.50 and includes a Flour soft + Kewl Ranch shell with smoked cheddar queso, roasted chicken, crispy bacon, shredded lettuce, diced roma tomatoes, and avocado ranch sauce. (Dairy)

Condado Tacos food is premium quality, made fresh with no preservatives. Tacos start at $4.00. The Limited Time Offer food items are available April 11–July 10 at all of Condado Tacos' 42 company-owned and -operated restaurants.

Source: Condado Tacos