Condado Tacos, the award-winning taco joint in a colorful and energy-filled, social atmosphere, launches its new Tequila-Lime Steak Taco along with other innovative limited-time-offer items, available Jan. 10th through April 10th, either in-restaurant or with Condado Tacos' speedy To Go service at all 39 Condado Tacos restaurants.

Condado Tacos menu items are premium quality, made fresh with no preservatives. These limited-time-offer items feature some new innovative flavor combinations:

Tequila-Lime Steak Taco: $6.00 Flour soft + hard corn shell with queso blanco, tequila-lime steak, fajita peppers + onions and a smoked cheddar queso drizzle

Fire-Roasted Street Bowl: $10.50 Roasted chicken, rice, black beans, fire-roasted corn, cilantro-lime aioli, cotija cheese, chopped cilantro, Tajin and a lime wedge

Brussel Simmons Queso: $9.00 Housemade queso blanco with crispy shaved brussels sprouts topped with bacon and a balsamic glaze



“Craveable, clean, fresh food and margs is what we’re all about at Condado Tacos, offering a premium, [full-service] experience at a great value with a check average of under $20,” said Chris Artinian, Condado Tacos president and CEO. “We are thrilled to introduce these exciting new flavor combinations[,] which we’ve been developing for some time and are now proud to introduce, either to dine in or to pick up To Go."

Source: Condado Tacos