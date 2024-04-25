Tex-Mex innovator Taco Cabana is announcing the debut of its new limited-time menu offerings, in time for Cinco de Mayo celebrations. Items are available starting May 1 in all Texas locations while supplies last.

The new lineup includes breakfast, lunch and dinner Tortas and Loaded Fries.

The breakfast tortas include Bacon & Egg, Chorizo & Egg or Country Sausage & Egg, all on a bed of refried beans, then topped with pico de gallo and shredded cheese. The lunch and dinner tortas are stacked with refried beans, a choice of Carne Asada, Steak Fajita or Chicken Fajita, plus a mix of fresh shredded lettuce and pico de gallo. All Tortas are available all day.

The new Loaded Fries include a Carne Asada option topped with queso, sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo and a Chili Cheese option served with queso and chili con carne.

"This new exciting chapter allows us to showcase our culinary innovations and unwavering commitment to excellence," said Ulyses Camacho, president and COO of Taco Cabana.

Locations in San Antonio will be testing new Jr. Bowls and Burritos beginning May 1, bringing the same flavors and ingredients in a convenient value-sized package.

Source: Taco Cabana