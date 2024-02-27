Taco Cabana is launching of several new menu item tests this month. Beginning Feb. 28, in select Houston locations, two new dishes will be available: Al Pastor Street Tacos and Al Pastor Tortas. Referred to as "trompo" in different regions of Mexico, al pastor roughly translates to "shepard style" in English. Taco Cabana's recipe includes diced pork marinated in a combination of dried chilies and spices.

Also launching Feb. 28 in all El Paso locations are the new Tex-Mex-inspired loaded fries dishes: Carne Asada Loaded Fries and Chili Cheese Fries.

Details of all new offerings:

Street Tacos - 3-pack of tacos featuring pork al pastor topped with cilantro and onions.

Torta - pork al pastor with refried beans, shredded lettuce and pico de gallo.

Carne Asada Loaded Fries - seasoned French fries, carne asada, queso, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Chili Cheese Fries - seasoned French fries topped with queso and chili con carne.

"We are excited about these new products and the new flavors we are bringing to our pantry. This is just a small glimpse into the innovation we are rolling out to the entire system later in the year," said Ulyses Camacho, president and COO of Taco Cabana.

Source: Taco Cabana