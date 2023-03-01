Starting March 6, Burger King brings back Melts — the melty handheld toasted sandwiches that were first introduced in 2022 — and a new, flaming-hot version of its Chicken Fries. Melts and Spicy Chicken Fries are both launching at BK just in time for spring, and are available at participating restaurants nationwide from March 6 through May 14.
The cheesy one-handed Melts are back in three varieties and include:
- Classic Melt: Features two slices of toasted bread, layered with two flame-grilled Whopper Jr. patties, melty American cheese, caramelized onions and Stacker Sauce.
- Spicy Melt: Features two slices of toasted bread, layered with two Whopper Jr. patties, topped with melty American cheese, jalapeños, caramelized onions and a creamy, spicy sauce.
- Bacon Melt: Features two slices of toasted bread, layered with two Whopper Jr. patties, melty American cheese, crispy bacon, caramelized onions and Stacker Sauce.
Spicy Chicken Fries are the latest innovation for the product lineup, following past iterations of the product, including Buffalo Chicken Fries, Pretzel Chicken Fries, Jalapeno Chicken Fries and more.
Source: Burger King
