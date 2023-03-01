Starting March 6, Burger King brings back Melts — the melty handheld toasted sandwiches that were first introduced in 2022 — and a new, flaming-hot version of its Chicken Fries. Melts and Spicy Chicken Fries are both launching at BK just in time for spring, and are available at participating restaurants nationwide from March 6 through May 14.

The cheesy one-handed Melts are back in three varieties and include:

Classic Melt: Features two slices of toasted bread, layered with two flame-grilled Whopper Jr. patties, melty American cheese, caramelized onions and Stacker Sauce.

Spicy Melt: Features two slices of toasted bread, layered with two Whopper Jr. patties, topped with melty American cheese, jalapeños, caramelized onions and a creamy, spicy sauce.

Bacon Melt: Features two slices of toasted bread, layered with two Whopper Jr. patties, melty American cheese, crispy bacon, caramelized onions and Stacker Sauce.

Spicy Chicken Fries are the latest innovation for the product lineup, following past iterations of the product, including Buffalo Chicken Fries, Pretzel Chicken Fries, Jalapeno Chicken Fries and more.

Burger King kick-starts spring with new Spicy Chicken Fries. Graphic: Business Wire.

In addition, starting March 9 through March 23, BK Royal Perks members can continue getting exclusive benefits. To celebrate the launch of Melts, loyalty members can enter the “Royal Meltness” sweepstakes via the BK app and bk.com to win instant prizes worth more than $200K, have a chance to win a grand prize, and access a special lineup of Melt meals. See

for entry requirements, how to earn bonus entries in app/online or by mail, odds and prize details.

Source: Burger King