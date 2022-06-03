This summer, Taco Cabana is introducing its all-new Carne Asada Street Tacos and new options for Smothered Burritos.

Launching June 8, 2022, TC lovers can visit any Texas location and try the new Carne Asada Street Tacos in a three-pack for $4.29, as a plate with rice and beans for $7.59 or as a combo, with chips & queso and a drink for $8.99. The all-new TC Carne Asada is USDA Choice beef, seasoned with salt and pepper, then seared on a flat top to deliver a traditional charred flavor. The charred carne asada is then placed on corn tortillas, topped with chopped onions and cilantro and served with a wedge of lime on the side.

Taco Cabana is also expanding its burrito offerings with 16 new smothered burrito combinations this summer. Guests first choose their protein including Chicken Fajita for $8.29, Steak Fajita for $9.89, Ground Beef for $8.09 or Shredded Chicken for $7.49, then select one of four homemade sauces to smother their burrito with—choosing from Queso, Queso Blanco, Tex-Mex, or Green Sauce.

For more information on the latest menu items, visit TacoCabana.com .

Source: Taco Cabana