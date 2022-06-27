Condado Tacos has released a limited-time-only Chicken Bacon Ranch Taco, retailing at $5.25. The taco, along with new Mango Guac Dip ($9.00) and three summer margaritas, are available June 27–September 25 at all Condado Tacos locations.

The taco starts with a flour tortilla and a Kewl Ranch shell, and is accompanied by smoked cheddar queso, roasted chicken, crispy bacon, shredded lettuce, sliced roma tomatoes, and avocado ranch.

All Condado Tacos' food items go through rigorous steps in its innovation lab, led by Founder Joe Kahn. The brand plans to expand to over 100 restaurants by 2026.

Condado Tacos opened in 2014 with its first location at 1227 North High Street, Columbus, Ohio. Since its founding, the brand has grown to 33 locations in Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton, Toledo, Boardman/Youngstown, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Indianapolis, Lexington, Nashville, Pittsburgh, and Charlotte—with more on the way in 2022—and was recently named 2021 Breakout Brand of the Year by FSR magazine. It specializes in creating unique tacos—guests are able to choose exactly what they want, from the toppings and the protein, all the way down to the taco shell. Condado Tacos prides itself on fresh, high-quality ingredients and celebrating the individuality of staff and guests.

Source: Condado Tacos