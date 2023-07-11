Condado Tacos, the award-winning taco joint specializing in unique tacos, margaritas and tequilas in a colorful, energetic atmosphere, is launching its national partnership with Feeding America. Condado Tacos has committed to raising a minimum of $100,000 through the introduction of its Southwest Midwest Taco, a roasted chicken double-decker taco with Sweet Lucy Shell priced at $5.65, with a percentage of the proceeds going toward the company's target fundraising goal. In addition, Condado's employees throughout their 46 locations will be provided volunteer opportunities to work at local food banks to make a direct impact on hunger in their local communities. Ninety percent of all the funds raised by Condado Tacos during this Feeding America partnership remains in the local community and is donated to the local food bank partners.

Feeding America is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States, and in 2022, 49 million people sought charitable food assistance, and the increased need for food continues with one in 6 people experiencing some level of hunger. Feeding America provides resources through its network of over 60,000 partner agencies, food banks and meal programs. One dollar helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local partner food banks.

"We are thrilled to launch our most significant charitable partnership for Condado Tacos and make a real impact to improve the quality of life in our neighborhoods," said Founder Joe Kahn. "When I started Condado in 2014, it has always been a focus of ours to make a difference to help those less fortunate and in need of hunger relief, and this partnership makes a statement for Condado Tacos to give back in a meaningful way."

Also as part of the launch of Condado's Summer Menu, the Purple Haze Taco with housemade chorizo starts at $4.85. A limited-time offer item is the Maui Fire Taco at $5. The summer menu is available from July 11 through Oct 2.

Source: Condado Tacos