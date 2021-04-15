Pederson’s Natural Farms, the first company to make a no-sugar bacon available nationwide and continues to provide protein products that are humanely raised, made without the use of artificial ingredients or artificial preservatives, nitrates or nitrites, MSG, gluten, and soy, announce they are partnering with Feeding America, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization.

Pederson’s pledges to provide more than 1.5 million meals during its first year partnering with Feeding America. Just a $1 donation helps to provide at least 10 meals for people in need and is secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.

“We’ve been very active and highly involved in community outreach programs before, but never anything on this scale,” says Cody Lane, president of Pederson’s Natural Farms. “We’ve pledged 1.5 million meals this year to feed those that are food insecure, and we couldn’t be more pleased to be involved in helping to bring meals to those in need.”

Pederson’s Natural Farms has launched a campaign and influencer program, the Prep Rally, to promote the partnership with Feeding America and to encourage people to get involved and support neighbors faced with food insecurity. Prep Rally will leverage the audiences of several high-profile influencers in the food and healthy eating categories to help promote our goal of 1.5 million meals.

For more information on Pederson’s Natural Farms, go to: www.pedersonsfarms.com.

For more information on Prep Rally, go to: www.Pedersonsfarms.com/pages/prep-rally.

Source: Pederson’s Natural Farms