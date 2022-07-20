Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews is serving the sizzle this summer, bringing steakhouse flavors to its restaurants with its new Steakhouse Summer menu. The limited-time items put a Red Robin twist on familiar steakhouse dishes, continuing the brand's recent success of developing innovative items that have guests saying "YUMMM." With the new Savory Steakhouse Burger and Loaded Baked Potato Fries, guests are invited to experience the deliciousness of a steakhouse without any of the fuss.

"As we've seen with our most recent promotions, which exceeded our all-time LTO sales records, we have been able to develop new, creative menu items that are enticing to our guests," said Jonathan Muhtar, Red Robin executive vice president & chief concept officer. "With our Steakhouse Summer, we set out to put our own spin on flavors our guests already know and love."

The limited-time Steakhouse Summer menu lineup, available now for dine-in, takeout, and delivery at participating restaurants nationwide, includes:

Savory Steakhouse Burger – Fire-grilled beef burger glazed with A.1. sauce, topped with black-peppered bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy onion straws, garlic mushrooms, and roasted garlic aioli on a toasted brioche bun. Served with Bottomless Steak Fries.

– Fire-grilled beef burger glazed with A.1. sauce, topped with black-peppered bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy onion straws, garlic mushrooms, and roasted garlic aioli on a toasted brioche bun. Served with Bottomless Steak Fries. Loaded Baked Potato Fries – Cheesy Steak Fries loaded with bacon crumbles, five-cheese sauce, shredded cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, diced red onions, and sour cream.

For more information about the new limited-time menu options, please visit RedRobin.com/Steakhouse-Summer or download the Red Robin mobile app.

Source: Red Robin