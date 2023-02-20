Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews' new Five Star Flavors menu takes rich ingredients like truffle, porcini and black garlic and delivers them with a Red Robin twist. With the limited-time Tycoon Burger and Cheesy Bacon Truffle Fries, guests are invited to experience fancy flavors in a familiar and affordable environment.

"We are always looking for new ways to offer unique flavor combinations," said Brian Sullivan, VP of culinary & beverage innovation. "Introducing these sought-after flavors in our Five Star Flavors limited-time menu excited and motivated us to create items unlike anything our guests have tasted from us before. In test, guests told us how much they loved the rich flavors of the Tycoon Burger and Cheesy Bacon Truffle Fries, and we are thrilled to now launch this in all our restaurants."

The limited-time Five Star Flavors menu lineup is available for dine-in, takeout and delivery at participating restaurants nationwide:

Tycoon Burger — Fire-grilled beef burger with mushroom & truffle aioli, portobello mushrooms, dill pickle planks, red onions, steak marinade, Swiss cheese and shredded lettuce on a toasted brioche bun. Served with Bottomless Steak Fries.

Cheesy Bacon Truffle Fries — Steak Fries topped with five-cheese sauce, shredded Parmesan, diced tomatoes, bacon crumbles and drizzle of mushroom & truffle aioli.

For more information about the Five Star Flavors menu, visit www.redrobin.com.

To sign up for Red Robin Royalty and join more than 11 million members that are eligible to receive additional rewards and benefits from Red Robin throughout the year, visit www.redrobin.com/rewards or download the Red Robin mobile app.

Source: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.