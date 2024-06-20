Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. is introducing the Gold Medal Burger.

Red Robin's new burger features three patties, three layers of American cheese, Red's relish, mayo, pickles, onion, lettuce and tomato.

"Inspired by the hardware athletes will bring home, the Gold Medal Burger weighs approximately 18 ounces and is the ultimate summer challenge for burger fans," said Red Robin's Executive Chef and VP of Culinary & Beverage Innovation Brian Sullivan. "We hosted an internal competition where participants were challenged to finish the Gold Medal Burger and Star-Spangled Spritzer, and only a few could complete the challenge. We know our guests will bring it and can't wait to see who steps up to the plate ... "

Red Robin customers who think they can conquer the Gold Medal Burger will get a chance to be featured in the official Gold Medal Burger Hall of Fame on redrobin.com.

Source: Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.