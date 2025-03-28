Jollibee adds Certified Angus Beef Burgers to the menu

Global restaurant brand Jollibee announces the nationwide debut of its next menu offering: Certified Angus Beef Burgers in three varieties, including the Angus Cheeseburger, Angus Deluxe Burger and Angus Aloha Burger.

Jollibee's new Angus Burgers start with a handcrafted quarter-pound patty of Certified Angus Beef. More premium than USDA Prime, Choice and Select beef, Certified Angus Beef is selected based on 10 science-based specifications for marbling, size and uniformity.

Angus Deluxe Burger. Photo credit: Jollibee







Smash-seared to order, all of Jollibee's Angus Burgers feature American cheese and are served on a butter-toasted bun. The Angus Cheeseburger features pickles, thinly sliced red onions, ketchup and Jollibee's signature burger sauce. The Angus Deluxe Burger includes all of the components of the Angus Cheeseburger, plus green leaf lettuce and sliced Roma tomatoes. The Angus Aloha Burger features grilled pineapple, bacon, green leaf lettuce and a tangy Aloha dressing.

"We're confident that our trio of new premium Angus burgers will be a runaway hit with burger lovers everywhere," said Luis Velasco, senior vice president and marketing head at Jollibee Foods Corp., North America. "Our burgers are crafted with the same passion, attention to detail and high-quality standards that we bring to all our menu items, which is why we use 100% Certified Angus Beef."

Jollibee offers its three new Angus Burgers at all US locations starting at $5.99.

Source: Jollibee