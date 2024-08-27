Creating a meal to match the achievement of being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame isn’t an easy undertaking, but that’s exactly what the chef team at Certified Angus Beef did the first week of August 2024.

“We didn’t take this task lightly, creating a menu for Hall of Famers, VIPs and dedicated fans that is truly worthy of helping celebrate the Enshrinees’ life’s work,” said Certified Angus Beef Chef Gavin Pinto. “One thing we knew for certain was that [Certified Angus Beef] cuts would impress, and that we could depend on the quality to be consistent across every single plate we sent out.”

Held annually as the official start to the NFL season, the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Festival welcomes hundreds of former Hall of Famers and thousands of fans to Canton, Ohio, each year.

Throughout the week, Certified Angus Beef co-hosted two major events: The Enshrinees’ Gold Jacket Dinner and the Unscripted & Tailgate event. There, the chef team, working with distributor and retail partners, served Angus beef to over 4,500 fans and VIPs.

The Certified Angus Beef filets served at the Enshrinees’ Gold Jacket Dinner were sourced by Ohio partner distributor Blue Ribbon Meats. The Unscripted & Tailgate event partnered with local retailer Giant Eagle to serve and promote Certified Angus Beef shaved steak, kabobs, frankfurters and strip roast bites.

As a nod to the brand’s ranching roots and continued ownership, Virginia Angus rancher Chuck Grove joined the events on the main stage alongside notable VIPs like NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

“While my passion is raising the very best beef, being here tonight is personally special to me as my son, Jake Grove, is a retired center having played for the Oakland Raiders and Miami Dolphins,” said Grove from the main stage of the Gold Jacket Dinner. “I know firsthand the dedication it takes to not only compete in the NFL, but to truly stand out and be enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Your commitment to the game is not unlike the commitment it takes to raise the best beef you’ll enjoy tonight.”

Now, Certified Angus Beef is continuing the momentum from the festival week, working with retail partners and aiming to inspire consumers to lean into game day cuts and recipes, like Chef Pinto’s Certified Angus Beef shaved ribeye bulgogi hoagies.

Source: Certified Angus Beef