As the Class of 2023 prepares to take its place among the enshrined NFL legends, Sugardale and the Pro Football Hall of Fame are partnering to give back to the community through their first "Huddle Up for Hunger" food drive benefiting the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank on Friday, Aug. 4, from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Sugardale and the Pro Football Hall of Fame will be collecting the Super Six, the most-needed nonperishable food items, including boxed cereal, canned beef stew, canned tuna, canned soup, canned vegetables and peanut butter, at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, located at 2121 George Halas Drive NW in Canton, Ohio. To show their appreciation for those donating, Sugardale will gift the first 500 people who bring six nonperishable food items with a free ticket to the Class of 2023 Enshrinement Ceremony to be held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 5th. Contributors may also be entered into a drawing to win VIP tickets to see Zac Brown Band in concert on Aug. 5, as well as other prizes.

"As members of the community ourselves, we know the people of Stark County are incredibly generous and passionate about helping those in need," said Rob Hite, vice president of marketing and retail sales for Sugardale Foods. "We're proud to partner with the Pro Football Hall of Fame to help replenish critical food resources to our neighbors."

"For three years, I was privileged to serve as co-chair of the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank's annual campaign. To see the gaps in access to healthy food that the Foodbank helps to fill every day was an eye-opening experience," said Jim Porter, president of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. "The Hall of Fame is proud to join Sugardale in creating this opportunity for people in our community to share with others in need."

"With visits to our food pantry network up 40 percent this year compared to last, the Foodbank is so grateful for events like ['Huddle Up for Hunger'] that directly impact our neighbors struggling with hunger," said Dan Flowers, Akron-Canton regional foodbank president and CEO. "Sugardale has been a long-standing partner of the Foodbank, and they continue to support this work. It's because of partners like them that we can feed people and fight hunger."

After dropping off their donations, visitors are encouraged to stay for music, food, and appearances from special guests.

Sugardale produces bacon, hot dogs, ham, dry sausage, pepperoni and sliced meats in Northeast Ohio and has been doing so for more than 100 years. Sugardale products can be found in retailers across the region.

Source: Sugardale