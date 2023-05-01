Great Steak, a premier cheesesteak brand, is introducing a new item to its menu that combines the sweet and zesty flavors of summer. The BBQ Beef Cheesesteak Sandwich is available now for a limited time.

The BBQ Beef Cheesesteak Sandwich has premier grilled sirloin steak and grilled onions, topped with provolone cheese and drizzled with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce.

Great Steak BBQ Beef Cheesesteak. Photo courtesy of Great Steak.

"We are excited to bring our newest sandwich to menus nationwide this summer," said Bridgette Seip, national marketing manager for Great Steak. "The BBQ Beef Cheesesteak brings together premier steak, savory grilled flavors and sweet barbecue sauce for a hearty and mouthwatering meal our guests will return for again and again ... "

The BBQ Beef Cheesesteak Sandwich will be available in Great Steak locations nationwide until Sept. 10th.

Source: Great Steak