Sonny's BBQ has announced the launch of its new BBQ Bowls, showcasing the brand's innovation, value, and culinary expertise. For a limited time, guests will have the ability to build their own BBQ Bowl or choose from three specially crafted Pitmaster Select Bowls: Classic BBQ, Kickin' Chicken, and Smokin' Brisket. BBQ Bowls will be available at all Sonny's locations starting on June 13 with a starting price of $10.99.

"The BBQ Bowls give us a chance to bring out everyone's favorite Sonny's ingredients, along with some new additions like our BBQ Dirty Rice, and pile them up into one delicious menu item," shares Shannon Snell, Sonny's BBQ Pitmaster and brand ambassador. "Our pitmaster-perfected bowls are amazing, and now we're giving everyone the chance to customize and build a bowl of their own with endless options."

Pitmaster Select bowls

Sonny's BBQ pitmasters never stop perfecting their craft and the evolution of the best smoked meats is on full display with the BBQ Bowls. Each combination will feature a perfected balance of Sonny's barbecue piled on top of classic sides and new menu additions. Guests will enjoy:

The Classic BBQ bowl features pulled pork, BBQ beans, and mac and cheese topped with coleslaw, onion straws, and sweet BBQ sauce.

The Kickin' Chicken bowl includes buffalo chicken tenders, tater tots, and mac and cheese topped with bacon and ranch dressing.

The Smokin' Brisket bowl includes chopped brisket, new BBQ Dirty Rice, and BBQ beans topped with Fritos, jalepeños, and Smokin' Ranch.

Build Your Own Bowl

The build your own bowl option puts guests in control of their dining experience by customizing their perfect bites. This bowl is built using a combination of up to two bases, a protein, sauces and toppings. Protein options include pulled pork, hot links, pulled chicken, chicken tenders, and chopped brisket.

"We're driven by more than just food, we celebrate the culture, community and camaraderie that comes with great BBQ. In every action, Sonny's keeps these values in mind, and that is no different for these new menu items," explains Snell, "In the spirit of BBQ, we're personalizing the guest experience with the chance to be their own pitmasters when creating their own bowl or enjoying one of the thoughtfully curated Pitmaster Select Bowls."

