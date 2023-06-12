Sonny's BBQ, a BBQ restaurant rooted in quality food and spreading kindness, is announcing the biggest Big Deal Lineup menu change of the year with the introduction of chipotle candied bacon to the menu. Starting June 12, guests can order three new sandwiches, including the Candied Bacon Burger, Candied Bacon Chicken Sandwich and Fried Green Tomato BLT, for a limited time at Sonny's locations. The summertime addition emphasizes the brand's commitment to offering guests variety while maintaining quality products at a value.

"We firmly believe that BBQ is one of life's greatest gifts - smoked meats, classic sides, a cold glass of iced tea, all enjoyed around a table filled with friends and family. It almost doesn't get any better," said Billy Brewer, chief operating officer for Sonny's BBQ. "Until you add some bacon. So, that's what we did with our limited release Big Deal Lineup featuring chipotle candied bacon on top of classic sandwiches. It'll make your mouth water just thinking about it. Wait until you taste it."

This special lineup was perfected by Sonny's pitmasters to offer the highest quality and greatest value for guests. Starting at $9.99, guests can order a Big Deal sandwich topped with candied bacon, plus a sidekick and soft drink. The new sandwiches include:

The Candied Bacon Burger Big Deal with a certified Angus beef burger topped with chipotle candied bacon, American cheese, onion straws and Sonny's signature Sizzlin' BBQ sauce.

The Candied Bacon Chicken Sandwich Big Deal with a grilled chicken breast topped with chipotle candied bacon, Swiss cheese, onion straws and a drizzle of Sonny's mustard BBQ Sauce.

The Fried Green Tomato BLT Big Deal featuring fried green tomatoes loaded with chipotle candied bacon, lettuce and mayo. Served on garlic bread.

To give guests more of what they want, the chipotle candied bacon can be added to any Sonny's sandwich. These limited-edition sandwiches join an additional featured menu item, the BBQ Queso appetizer: queso topped with either chopped brisket or chipotle candied bacon and Sizzlin' BBQ sauce.

For more information on Sonny's BBQ, visit SonnysBBQ.com or follow along on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and YouTube.

Source: Sonny's BBQ