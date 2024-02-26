Barbecue restaurant Sonny's BBQ is announcing an addition to their Big Deal Lineup with the introduction of three new sandwiches crafted by their local pitmasters: the Smoked Brisket Philly, Smoked Chicken Salad Melt and Fried Catfish Sandwich.

"Nothing beats a good plate of BBQ, especially when paired with a crunchy side of BBQ chips and a cold drink – and it's made even better when you're getting a good deal," said Shannon Snell, Sonny's BBQ Pitmaster and brand ambassador. "These new items deliver those classic smoky flavors while introducing options everyone will enjoy. Hoping to celebrate St. Patrick's Day with traditional brisket, or opting for fish during Lent? Look no further than these mouth-watering sandwiches."

The new menu items:

The Smoked Brisket Philly features Sonny's 12-hour smoked Certified Angus Beef Brisket tossed with roasted peppers, onions and American cheese, topped with queso and Sonny BBQ's house dry-rub on a toasted roll.

The Smoked Chicken Salad Melt features slow-smoked chicken tossed with onions, celery, mayo and a signature blend of spices. These ingredients are then topped with Swiss cheese, pressed and served on garlic bread.

The Fried Catfish Sandwich includes crispy, Southern fried catfish and is served with Sonny's housemade tartar sauce, lettuce, tomato and onion on a toasted roll.

Sonny's BBQ is also offering a new Smoked Chicken Salad Dip appetizer, featuring the same slow-smoked chicken as the Smoked Chicken Salad Melt.

Source: Sonny's BBQ