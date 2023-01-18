Primal Kitchen — the line of 70+ better-for-you condiments, sauces, cooking oils and pantry staples — has partnered with Brooklyn-based Mighty Quinn’s BBQ to offer consumers a limited-edition rack of ribs to help bring big flavor to any football-watching parties. Primal Kitchen and Mighty Quinn's BBQ share the philosophy of using real, high-quality ingredients to make a meal.

The limited-edition Primal Kitchen x Mighty Quinn’s Hawaiian Ribs are now available nationwide via Goldbelly (through Feb. 3, 2023) and will be available at all Mighty Quinn’s locations (New York and Tampa) from Jan. 16th to the 29th.