Evolving employee expectations about what an employer should offer them has given potential employees increased agency in the employment decision-making process. Meat and poultry processors find themselves competing against a wide array of industries for the same potential employees, and companies need to recognize this labor market shift in order to attract and retain employees.

Join us Oct. 30 for The National Provisioner's Workforce & Productivity Operational Strategies Webinar and learn how your business can position itself to be the employer of choice in your market. Labor and hiring experts Alex Chausovsky and Hinda Mitchell will share insights on how compensation, workplace culture, and commitment to employee development and well-being are influencing efforts to maximize operational efficiency.

(Get a preview of some of the insights they will share here: Processors must up their game as labor market favors employees over employers.)

You won't want to miss this opportunity to stay ahead of the competition when it comes to one of your business' most vital resources: your staff. Register today to discover actionable insights on hiring and retention strategies (register here).