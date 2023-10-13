The National Provisioner’s October eMagazine features our annual State of the Industry Report. Join us for a related discussion centering on emerging protein market trends as The National Provisioner hosts Midan Marketing's Bridget Wasser at 2 p.m. EDT on Oct. 26, 2023, for our 2023 State of the Industry Webinar.

The hourlong presentation by Midan's associate director of consumer insights will offer protein business decision-makers insights into: 

  • consumer trends influencing the marketplace and what they mean for meat and poultry sales 
  • new product development efforts
  • the impact of inflation on the meat case 
  • what’s driving purchase behaviors
  •  emerging trends for 2024.

Register here.