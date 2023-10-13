The National Provisioner’s October eMagazine features our annual State of the Industry Report. Join us for a related discussion centering on emerging protein market trends as The National Provisioner hosts Midan Marketing's Bridget Wasser at 2 p.m. EDT on Oct. 26, 2023, for our 2023 State of the Industry Webinar.

The hourlong presentation by Midan's associate director of consumer insights will offer protein business decision-makers insights into:

consumer trends influencing the marketplace and what they mean for meat and poultry sales

new product development efforts

the impact of inflation on the meat case

what’s driving purchase behaviors

emerging trends for 2024.

