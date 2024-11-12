What is the current marketplace status for meat, poultry, seafood and alternative protein products — and what does the market look like as we get ready to enter 2025?

Join The National Provisioner at 2 p.m. EST on Nov. 19, 2024, for a broad-based look into the current state of the proteins market by registering for The National Provisioner’s 2024 State of the Industry Webinar, a complement to our October eMagazine State of the Industry coverage.

Webinar presenters will be Circana consumer research experts Chris DuBois, executive vice president and perimeter practice leader, and Madalene Nelson. Listen in as they share consumer trends analysis coupled with a broader food market outlook that will help your business prepare to make the most out of emerging opportunities for protein products.

Key areas of focus for our presenters will include:

how consumer spending is influencing new product development

challenges and opportunities for meat and poultry products.

