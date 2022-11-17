Once again, the holiday season is upon us. The final few weeks of the year always seem to have a way of picking up speed as the year wraps up with feasts, celebrations and taking stock of another year’s passing — along with anticipating the promise of a new year full of possibilities.

With that spirit in mind, The National Provisioner’s State of the Industry Report 2022 provides a big-picture overview of the market forces and trends influencing the marketplace for meat, poultry and alternative proteins. If you haven’t taken a look yet, I encourage you to check out Dan Emery’s State of the Industry overview article along with the companion articles focusing on key protein industry categories.

I also invite you to join The National Provisioner for our State of the Industry Webinar, which will be live-cast at 2 p.m. EST on Nov. 30. The hourlong presentation will feature Chris DuBois, EVP, Americas Protein Practice Leader for market research firm IRI. Chris will share his analysis of emerging trends along with ongoing issues powering the meat/poultry/seafood/alternative proteins markets. His presentation will include a Q&A session, so tune in and join the conversation. Don’t miss your opportunity to tap into Chris’ protein market expertise and insights, from regulatory developments to consumer trends and their impact on the meat case in the coming year and beyond.

