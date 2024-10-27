According to the US Department of Agriculture, US veal production for January through July 2024 totaled 23.5 million pounds, down from 27.1 million pounds for the same period in 2023.

At retail, both dollar sales and pounds sold are down, according to retail market data analysis from Circana.

From August 2023 through August 2024, veal sales totaled $44 million, a -9.5% decline in dollar sales and -9% decrease in pounds sold compared with August 2023. For August 2024, veal sales were $3.8 million, with dollar sales down -4.1% and pounds sold down -6.5% from a year ago.

While sales of grinds for beef, chicken and turkey are enjoying sales growth, veal grinds are struggling, with monthly ground veal sales having fallen below $1 million..

Circana retail analysis finds ground veal sales for August 2024 were $800,000, with dollar sales down -4.6% and pounds sold falling -12.1%. From August 2023 through August 2024, ground veal sales totaled $9.5 million, with dollar sales dropping -9.8% and pounds sold off by -17.6%.

Animal welfare issues

The American Veal Association has updated its Veal Quality Assurance program. The effort reflects a science-based technical review conducted by a nine-member advisory group, including university animal scientists, nutritionists, veterinarians and a USDA Animal Research Service animal scientist.

The 2024 updated edition of the Veal Quality Assurance resource manual includes a focus on providing defined processes, practices, and outcome measurements for achieving welfare goals. These “Five Domains” reflect the advancement of animal welfare and animal science and the importance of promoting positive physical, behavioral, and mental states and minimizing negative states for livestock.

The Veal Quality Assurance resource manual includes 52 Expected Outcomes focusing on animal health, animal care and handling, facilities and environmental conditions, and general management, including employee training.

A significant change to the manual for 2024 was the addition of condition scores for veal. Monitoring body condition and performance assessments show where calves are thriving and growing, as well as where there may be health and nutrition issues to be addressed.