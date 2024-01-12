Popeyes' “Wings for Wings” promotion is offering free six-piece Wings with any online or in app purchase at participating restaurants in the U.S. and Canada if a football team that has wings in its name, logo, or on its mascot wins the big game in February.

This means if a team from Baltimore, Philadelphia or even Buffalo wins, then guests get free wings.

The Wings for Wings digital offer will be redeemable on Mardi Gras, Feb. 13, 2024, as a nod to the brand’s New Orleans heritage.

The promotion is designed to celebrate the permanent launch of Wings at Popeyes with five fan-favorite flavors: Ghost Pepper, Sweet ‘N Spicy, Honey BBQ, Roasted Garlic Parmesan, and Signature Hot, which will star in the brand’s first-ever TV advertisement during the first quarter of the big game in February.

“The best combo in the world is football, wings, and a little wager,” Chief Marketing Officer Jeff Klein said. “We are making a bet with Popeyes fans in the U.S. and Canada that if a football team with wings wins it all, then we will give everyone Popeyes new chicken Wings to celebrate.”

Popeyes Wings are hand-battered and breaded just like their signature Bone-In Chicken. All Wings are marinated in Popeyes spices to add that extra flavor and juiciness:

Ghost Pepper: Marinated in a dry spice blend before they’re hand breaded and fried to a perfect crunch, these Wings are the perfect balance of flavor and fire.

Sweet ‘N Spicy: Before they’re tossed in a sweet and spicy blend of chili, garlic, and ginger, these crispy Wings are marinated, hand-breaded, and fried up just right. And yup, sweet ‘n spicy is still the perfect pair.

Honey BBQ: The tangy tamarind, sweet honey, and smoky molasses flavors on this sauce pair perfectly with that signature Popeyes crispy breading, so that each and every bite brings you all the way down south.

Roasted Garlic Parmesan: These Wings pair the rich flavors of caramelized garlic and parmesan and asiago cheeses with our crispy Popeyes breading. So, take a buttery bite and bask in all the flavor.

Signature Hot: Popeyes wouldn’t be from Louisiana if they didn’t have a Cajun hot wing. Tossed in our signature Cajun hot sauce with just a touch of southern sweetness, this flavor is for those who love the heat.

Popeyes Wings are available with prices starting at $5.99 for a 6-piece. Price and participation vary.

Source: Popeye's