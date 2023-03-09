National Cheesesteak Day falls on March 24 every year, but Steak-umm is celebrating all month long with 24 days of Steak-umm Sweepstakes. Fans of the brand (also known as beeflings) can enter for a chance to win new merch, a year's worth of Steak-umm and a grand prize of $5,000.

Steak-umm is a thinly-sliced steak made from 100% beef. These juicy, tender, all-beef steaks take minutes to cook from the freezer to the table.

This month, for the first time ever, Steak-umm is taking over the month of March to reward its devoted following and celebrate their love of Steak-umm steaks.

Steak-umm is introducing the 24 Days of Steak-umm National Cheesesteak Day Sweepsteaks, a month-long celebration where beeflings can enter for a chance to win prizes like:

Steak merch: a Steak-umm branded t-shirt or beef sheets

Free Steak-umm for a year: a year's worth of Steak-umm

Grand prize: $5,000

How to enter

Between March 1 and March 24, visit the Steak-umm designated sweepstakes page and follow the instructions to sign up.

Follow Steak-umm on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok.

Source: Steak-umm