There's a lot to celebrate in July, and that includes July 29, aka National Chicken Wing Day. This year, 7-Eleven, Inc. invites 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members to get saucy with 10 classic wings for just $10 at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes stores.

No matter the customer's wing flavor preference—roasted, spicy, or buffalo—America's largest convenience retailer offers them hot and ready to eat.

"Chicken wings remain one of the most popular and sauciest items at 7-Eleven, and not just during football season," said Robin Murphy, 7-Eleven senior director of fresh foods. "The chicken wing is a classic handheld favorite that makes the perfect snack or quick meal. And this deal is fire—both in flavor, spice, and price!"

For a limited time, members of the 7Rewards loyalty program—found in the 7-Eleven app offering customers deals and discounts on their favorite products—can enjoy Classic Wing Weekends with 5 wings for $5.99 Friday through Sunday.

Source: 7-Eleven