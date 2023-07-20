Just in time for National Chicken Wing Day on July 29, the world's largest convenience retailer, 7-Eleven Inc., has introduced brand-new, limited-time-only Korean BBQ boneless wings available at participating 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores.

With the new Korean BBQ flavor, customers can expect lightly breaded all-white-meat chicken that is coated generously with a savory and sweet soy, garlic and pepper glaze sauce. 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members can order eight boneless pieces for $3 until Jan. 9, 2024, at participating U.S. stores.

"Summer is all about adventure – and this includes adventure for your tastebuds," said Vareesha Shariff, 7-Eleven's senior director of hot food. "At 7-Eleven, we are always trying to expand our menu with unique flavors – and these new Korean BBQ wings are sure to take your taste buds on a summer vacation abroad."

For those who prefer traditional bone-in wings, the retailer's classic bone-in wings also just got a new flavor. The glazed BBQ wings feature a smoky-sweet glaze and are available for 5 for $5 for a limited time when purchased through 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards through Aug. 1.

Customers who want to have their wings from home can get them and more of their favorite snacks delivered via the 7NOW Delivery app. Delivery is available throughout the U.S. and offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders — typically in about 30 minutes. The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

Source: 7-Eleven Inc.