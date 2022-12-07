Wingstop recently stepped up its flavor game, this time with its new limited-time flavor Carolina Gold BBQ that's said to taste as good as gold. Inspired by the southern BBQ traditions of the Carolinas, Wingstop applied its flavor expertise to concoct a bold, distinct spin on a familiar classic, available in restaurants nationwide while supplies last.

Barbecue is popular from coast to coast, but each region has its distinct traditions, techniques and ingredients that make their sauces unique. Traditional Carolina Gold barbecue sauce is exactly that, with roots in South Carolina, and is defined by a distinct mustard base and tangy flavor profile. Wingstop's version is a unique spin on a classic, yet appeals to the masses.

"Wingstop's Carolina Gold BBQ flavor maintains the classic queues of mustard, vinegar and brown sugar flavors that are true to its origins, but – in Wingstop fashion – our flavor stands out from the crowd," said Chef Larry Bellah, Wingstop's director of culinary and R&D. "It's heavier on the sweetness, making this flavor delectable and surprisingly craveable for even the biggest mustard skeptics. It's a must try, especially on our Chicken Sandwich."

While it's not crafted using liquid gold, Wingstop's Carolina Gold BBQ tastes and looks the part, shimmering a golden hue on top of the brands' cooked-to-order proteins. The flavor can be hand sauced-and-tossed on the new Wingstop Chicken Sandwich for a premium flavor experience, and makes for an elite choice on classic bone-in, boneless or crispy tender menu offerings.

Fans can get their flavor fix by ordering online on Wingstop.com or through the Wingstop app. From Dec. 6 through 19, Uber Eats is running a buy-one-get-one free Chicken Sandwich promotion, giving fans the opportunity to sample two bold flavors. Each Wingstop Chicken Sandwich comes with a side of the brand's iconic scratch-made ranch for dipping.

Source: Wingstop Restaurants Inc.