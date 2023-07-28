Native Grill & Wings, known for its signature wings and vibrant atmosphere, will debut its Secret Weapon sauce this National Chicken Wing Day, July 29. Available exclusively to loyalty members beginning on National Chicken Wing Day, the new sauce debut will accompany a deal: 59-cent chicken wings.

Secret Weapon, made just for Native Grill & Wings loyalty members, is the chain’s traditional Buffalo sauce with a garlic pepper twist. Like all of Native’s authentic rubs and sauces, it will be available on bone-in and boneless wings and is sure to pack a punch. To keep the secret hush-hush, guests must mention the sauce to their server, as it won’t be appearing on the menu.

Native’s deal for National Chicken Wing Day, though, is no secret. Available in-store and online via www.NativeGrillandWings.com, all guests at participating restaurants are invited to order 59-cent wings all day long. To provide an extra kick to the day, guests dining in will receive a $5 bounce-back coupon for their next visit, valid through Aug. 31, 2023.

“National Chicken Wing Day is a special day at Native Grill & Wings which is why we have been hard at work creating the perfect new sauce to unveil for our wing-loving fans,” said Gregg Nettleton, president and chief operating officer of Native Grill & Wings. “Aside from our [Secret Weapon], we have great deals for our guests to eat up ... ”

For more information or to find a local Native Grill & Wings, visit here.

Source: FAT Brands Inc.