National Provisioner Multimedia Specialist Brett Parker sits down with Eliza Clark, vice president of sustainability for Cargill Food, to talk about Cargill winning two awards at the 2024 Big Sustainability Awards: The Sustainability Leadership Award and The Sustainability Initiative of the Year Award.

In this discussion, Clark highlights how it feels to win two major sustainability awards, what Cargill does differently with their green efforts compared to similar companies, what sustainability efforts the company still has to reach, and what the meat industry can do as a whole to be more green.