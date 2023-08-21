Beginning Monday, Aug. 28, guests will have the chance to experience Chick-fil-A's first-ever twist on its original sandwich — the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich. This menu item will be available nationwide, except for in Hawaii, while supplies last.

After the positive introduction of seasonal entrees like the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich and Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich, Chick-fil-A's culinary team began exploring a new seasonal spin on its Original Chicken Sandwich — the first time ever to experiment with this sandwich.

The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich combines classic Chick-fil-A flavors with a sweet and subtly spicy kick. The sandwich features an original Chick-fil-A filet and is topped with custom-made creamy pimento cheese, mild pickled jalapeños and served on a warm, toasted bun drizzled with sweet honey.

When considering the perfect accompaniments to the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken sandwich, Chick-fil-A Chef Stuart Tracy considered some of the popular components of a standout sandwich: savory, melty, with just the right amount of salt and sweet to balance. With these elements in mind, he chose three ingredients to take the original in a new direction:

Pimento cheese: Custom-made by Chick-fil-A, the combination of sharp cheddar cheese, green chilis and red pimentos work together to create a savory, melty spread atop the original Chick-fil-A filet.

Jalapeños: Never-before used in a Chick-fil-A entree, and sourced especially for the brand's menu item, the mildly pickled jalapeños deliver just enough heat to balance the sweet and salty flavors.

Honey: Sweet and smooth, the drizzle of honey on Chick-fil-A's warm toasted bun adds a subtly sweet flavor to tie everything together.

"We wanted to create a standout sandwich that would deliver a unique spin for our guests, without losing the classic taste of the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich[,]" said Stuart Tracy, Chick-fil-A chef and creator behind the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich. "The Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich uses ingredients and flavors our guests have never experienced at Chick-fil-A before, balancing savory, sweet and spicy elements using the highest quality ingredients. With our custom-made pimento cheese and specially sourced jalapeños, we hope to deliver a new and exciting sandwich our guests will love."

After more than a year of experimenting with nearly 30 sandwich options, and a successful market test in Asheville, N.C., and upstate South Carolina in 2020, the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich was selected to roll out nationally. During testing, customers rated it highly on taste and value, surpassing other seasonal sandwiches and putting it on par with the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich.

Customers can check the Chick-fil-A App or contact their local restaurant to find out if these menu items are served at a nearby location for dine-in, pickup or delivery.

Source: Chick-fil-A Inc.