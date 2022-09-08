Chick-fil-A is embracing the flavors of fall with the return of the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich. The seasonal fall item will be available nationwide from Sept. 12 through Nov. 12, while supplies last.

The Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich is making a return, featuring grilled chicken marinated in a spicy seasoning served on a toasted Multigrain Brioche Bun with Colby-Jack cheese, lettuce, and tomato. The sandwich delivers a lighter, grilled version of a guest favorite, the Spicy Chicken Sandwich.

“We've heard loud and clear from our guests that they want the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich back on the menu,” said Leslie Neslage, director of menu and packaging, Chick-fil-A. “It’s my favorite seasonal sandwich, and for those trying it for the first time, I suggest pairing it with our cool and creamy Cilantro Lime Sauce to balance the sandwich’s heat. You won’t be disappointed by the flavor combination.”

Available for dine-in, pick up, or delivery, guests can check the Chick-fil-A app, online, or contact their local restaurant to find out if the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Sandwich is served at a nearby participating location.

Source: Chick-fil-A