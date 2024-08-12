Chick-fil-A is bringing back the brand's best-selling seasonal offering of all time – now with a spicy option. Starting Aug. 26, 2024, the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich will return to menus nationwide along with the new Spicy Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich, available for a limited time at participating restaurants.

Back by popular demand, the limited-time Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich was the brand's first-ever twist on the Original Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich in 2023, and quickly became a fan favorite. Featuring a Chick-fil-A filet drizzled with honey, topped with pimento cheese and served on a toasted bun with mild pickled jalapenos, the sandwich is making its return, this time with an added choice of the Spicy filet.

"When we released the Honey Pepper Pimento Chicken Sandwich last fall, not only did we receive overwhelmingly positive feedback, but we also saw our Guests making their own unique twists by swapping the Original filet for the Spicy filet. They inspired us to officially offer a Spicy version as its own menu item, and we are thrilled to deliver what we know our Guests want more of ... " said Chick-fil-A Chef, Stuart Tracy.

Source: Chick-fil-A Inc.