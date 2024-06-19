Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is opening an eighth location in Arkansas, coming to 500 SE Walton Boulevard near Rainbow Curve in Bentonville. Featuring a drive-thru and covered patio for outdoor dining, the Bentonville Chicken Salad Chick is owned by Arkansas native Melissa Hardcastle. She was the first to introduce the brand to the state with her Jonesboro location in 2018. Chicken Salad Chick invites the Bentonville community to celebrate this grand opening on June 25. The first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year.

During grand opening week, local customers can expect specials and giveaways that include:

June 25 – Free Chicken Salad for a year to the first 100 guests – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.

June 26 - The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a free Chicken Salad Chick Tumbler.

June 27 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a free Chicken Salad Chick Picnic Blanket.

June 28 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a free Chicken Salad Chick Jute Tote Bag.

June 29 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Trio receive a free Chick Meal on their next visit.

Melissa Hardcastle now owns and operates four of Chicken Salad Chick's eight locations in Arkansas. In 2018, she spearheaded the brand's entry into her home state with her first restaurant opening in Jonesboro. Two years later, she expanded to Conway and then purchased the Fayetteville location in 2022. The University of Arkansas graduate is thrilled to bring the Chick's made-from-scratch menu and focus on community to Bentonville, growing her business throughout her Northwest Arkansas stomping grounds.

"The past six years with this brand have been wonderful, giving me lots of opportunities to see faces light up over our fresh food and the joy that comes from being served with heartfelt hospitality," said Hardcastle. "This positive and uplifting culture attracts the best guests and team members that share our vision of spreading joy, enriching lives and serving others."

Chicken Salad Chick gives back throughout the year, with the CSC Foundation raising money for local food banks and CURE Childhood Cancer. With the Bentonville opening, the local team will be supporting Hope Cancer Resources as part of their pre-opening Friends & Family events. The mission of Hope Cancer Resources is to provide compassionate, professional cancer support and education in the Northwest Arkansas region.

