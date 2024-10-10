Chicken Salad Chick, the nation's only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, is announcing the opening of its first restaurant in Iowa, which will expand the brand's footprint to 20 states. Located at 2510 Corridor Way in Coralville, the new restaurant is near I-80 exit 240. The location is holding its grand opening on Oct. 16, 2024, where the first 100 guests in line will win free chicken salad for a year.

During grand opening week, customers can expect to experience various specials and giveaways:

Oct. 16 – Free Chicken Salad for a Year to the first 100 guests – The first guest in line will receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per week for an entire year. The next 99 guests in line receive one large Quick Chick of chicken salad per month for a year.

Oct. 17 – The first 25 guests at 10:30 a.m. or 5 p.m. to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a free Chick Thermal Tote Bag.

Oct. 18 – The first 25 guests at 10:30 a.m. or 5 p.m. to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a free Chick Canvas Tote Bag.

Oct. 19 – The first 50 guests to purchase a Chick Meal will receive a free Chicken Salad Chick 40-ounce Tumbler.

Chicken Salad Chick of Coralville is a family affair, owned and operated by husband-and-wife team Pat and Melissa Ingle, alongside Pat's aunt, Becky Peterson. With four years of franchising experience under their belts from owning Nothing Bundt Cakes of Coralville, Pat and Melissa were first introduced to Chicken Salad Chick in 2022 while attending a Nothing Bundt Cakes conference in Orlando. They stopped in for lunch one afternoon and loved their meal, but were disappointed to learn the brand didn't have much presence in the Midwest. In 2023, they decided to expand their business portfolio and wanted to bring another exciting food concept to their community. After researching the brand and recalling their amazing dining experience, they knew Chicken Salad Chick would be the perfect investment. Having already run a successful franchise together, they were confident in their ability to work as a team once again. The Ingles' daughters, Lana and Ella, are also excited to help out in the kitchen, taking on the role of unofficial taste testers for the family's newest venture.

"We're excited to open the very first Chicken Salad Chick in Iowa in Coralville," said Pat Ingle. "Coralville is ready for a fresh, fun, and new dining option. We've seen too many places lose focus on customer service and community values, and we're committed to bringing that back. Our goal is to create a space where people can come together and leave feeling better than when they arrived. We can't wait to connect with our neighbors and share Chicken Salad Chick's delicious menu with them soon"

The new Coralville Chicken Salad Chicken restaurant offers in-restaurant dining, drive-thru, take-out, a private dining area, third-party delivery, and catering options.

"We're extremely proud to bring Chicken Salad Chick to Iowa, marking our 20th state of operation," said Scott Deviney, president and CEO of Chicken Salad Chick. "We see tremendous business potential in Coralville, especially with six colleges in the area and strong local business support in Iowa City and the neighboring communities. We believe our welcoming atmosphere and delicious food will resonate here. We're also always eager to partner with franchise owners like Pat, Melissa and Becky, who truly reflect our values and are passionate about serving their community. Their prior restaurant franchising experience, paired with their commitment to excellence, make them the ideal team to introduce our brand to Iowans."

Giving back to the community is an important focus for the Coralville team and the Chicken Salad Chick brand, which established the CSC Foundation to support Cure Childhood Cancer and local food banks with fundraisers throughout the year. As part of preopening friends and family events in Coralville, the restaurant will be raising money for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Eastern Iowa & Western Illinois. Donations help provide comfort and care to families when they must travel for needed medical care for their child.

Chicken Salad Chick of Coralville will be open Monday–Saturday from 10:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Source: Chicken Salad Chick