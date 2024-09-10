Red Lobster is launching Cheddar Bay 2024, a campaign aimed at uniting all parties — at least for dinner.

Consumers who pledge their allegiance to Cheddar Bay 2024 will have the chance to win free Red Lobster for a presidential term – a full four years. Through Nov. 10, 2024, consumers can visit their local Red Lobster restaurant and scan a Cheddar Bay 2024 QR code found on the table for the chance to win the brand's Cheddar Bay Biscuits and seafood free for four years.

"Over the last few months, our guests have shared countless reasons why they love Red Lobster and Cheddar Bay Biscuits always rise to the top," said Jeff Matray, vice president of marketing at Red Lobster. "As election season heats up, there's one thing we can all rally behind – a shared love for Cheddar Bay Biscuits. The truth is, Red Lobster food brings people together, and we're excited to unite everyone, even if it's just over lunch or dinner."

For those looking to show support for Cheddar Bay 2024, Red Lobster is releasing a Campaign Kit packed with merch, including Cheddar Bay 2024 lawn signs, t-shirts, hats and buttons. Consumers can visit CheddarBay2024.com for the chance to claim the Red Lobster merch — available on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

No campaign is complete without ads that amplify a candidate's message to win over the hearts, and in this case, appetites, of supporters. In a race for votes, Red Lobster's Cheddar Bay 2024 campaign will feature several TV and digital ad spots in the form of parody political commercials — from an ad calling out the "stale policies" from other "restaurant breads" to a public service announcement-inspired endorsement – the spots encourage consumers to rally behind the campaign in a tongue-in-cheek way.

