Consumers have been concerned about the future of Red Lobster following their May 2024 filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. To rally behind the seafood restaurant chain, consumers began tweeting in support of Red Lobster. One of those Twitter users was longtime Red Lobster fan Flavor Flav.

Red Lobster is teaming up with Flavor Flav to bring back its Crabfest promotion.

"We love seeing our fans show up and rally for us, so when Flavor Flav reached out, we answered the call and invited him to join us in reminding fans we're here to stay," said Sara Bittorf, chief experience officer at Red Lobster.

Red Lobster customers can choose a full pound of steamed wild-caught crab legs — Snow or Bairdi — and then select a flavor option like new Cajun Butter, Roasted Garlic Butter or Simply Steamed.

"Crabfest has been a guest-favorite event for years and we're excited to bring the flavor, along with a variety of wild-caught crab for our guests to enjoy, now and for generations to come," said Bittorf.

Red Lobster customers can also choose from the new Creamy Crab Carbonara, Crab & Lobster Duo or Snow Crab & Crab-Topped Steak. The company is also introducing a new Crab Mac & Cheese.

Source: Red Lobster Seafood Co.