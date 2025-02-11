Red Lobster's Lobsterfest returns from Feb. 11 through April 20, 2025, and this year, Red Lobster is debuting a new lineup of lobster creations..

Red Lobster is rolling out 10 dishes alongside a Lobsterfest upgrade: a Create Your Own option. For the first time ever, guests can build their ideal plate by selecting two or three lobster entrees, customizing their Lobsterfest meal.

"Lobsterfest is the ultimate celebration for lobster lovers, and this year, we're taking it to the next level with more variety, more flavor, and more ways than ever for guests to satisfy their crustacean cravings," said Nichole Robillard, CMO at Red Lobster. "From brand-new lobster creations to our exciting new Create Your Own option, we're serving up a lobster-loaded lineup that's sure to please any palate."

The 2025 event features all-new lobster dishes like Lobster & Shrimp Linguini and a Lobster Roll. To celebrate this year's Lobsterfest, NBA All-Star Blake Griffin is bringing his A-game from the court to the table. For a limited time, customers can now order their lobster Blake Griffin's Way: a lineup featuring Rock Lobster Tail, new Garlic Butter-Poached Maine Lobster and new Lobster Mac & Cheese, all on one plate.

The partnership between the Red Lobster and Griffin officially kicked off with a campaign spot that shows how the Dunk Champion is taking his skills to another level. "This year's Lobsterfest is going to be epic," said Griffin. "My Lobsterfest plate is stacked and I can't wait for fans to try it and make this year's Lobsterfest the greatest Lobsterfest of all time."

Source: Red Lobster Seafood Co.