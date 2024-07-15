Hosting an American-style barbecue with current and potential customers was a fitting way to announce the U.S. industry’s expanded presence at SIAL China in Shanghai. The U.S. Red Meat BBQ served as a warmup event for SIAL China, one of the world’s largest food shows.

More than 250 guests attended, including importers, distributors, retail and foodservice buyers and USMEF member suppliers. The event received strong support from USDA as Acting Deputy Under Secretary Jason Hafemeister and Mike Anderson, USDA’s lead trade policy officer for China, participated. Also attending were directors and representatives of several agricultural trade offices, including Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenyang and Beijing.

Following Hafemeister’s opening address, USMEF Vice President of Asia Pacific Jihae Yang discussed U.S. beef and pork production, the current cattle cycle and the opportunities it brings for lesser-known cuts. USMEF China Director Polly Zhao outlined strategies USMEF is using to deepen relationships with customers in China.

Funding for the event was provided by the Beef Checkoff Program and the National Pork Board.

Source: U.S. Meat Export Federation