Red Lobster is bringing back the limited-time Lobsterfest. The perennial event is back with 10 unique lobster creations, including five new dishes:
- New Crispy Lobster & Shrimp Stack – Crispy lobster tail meat, shrimp and hush puppies over a bed of fries. Served with coleslaw, honey-jalapeno butter and malt vinegar aioli.
- New Lobster & Shrimp Lover's Dream – Roasted Caribbean rock and Maine lobster tails paired with shrimp linguini alfredo. Served with a choice of two sides.
- New Dueling Southern Tails – A shrimp-topped Maine lobster tail served over creamy grits, paired with a Maine lobster tail over mac & cheese and topped with a bacon bourbon glaze. Served with a choice of one side.
- New Lobster Lover's Duo – A Maine tail and a Caribbean rock tail, both roasted. Served with a choice of two sides.
- New Lobster Flatbread – Maine and langostino lobster with mozzarella, parmesan, fresh tomatoes and sweet basil over a crispy flatbread.
Additional dishes include:
- Lobster Lover's Dream – Roasted Caribbean rock and Maine lobster tails paired with lobster and shrimp linguini in a creamy lobster sauce. Served with a choice of two sides.
- Twin Maine Tails – A pair of Maine lobster tails, both roasted. Served with a choice of two sides.
- Lobster Linguini – Maine and langostino lobster meat tossed with tomatoes in a creamy lobster sauce.
- Surf & Turf: Maine Tail & Sirloin – A roasted Maine lobster tail paired with a seasoned 7-ounce sirloin. Served with a choice of two sides.
- Lobster Dip – Maine and langostino lobster, spinach and artichoke in a three-cheese blend. Served with tortilla chips.
Source: Red Lobster Seafood Co.
